RETRO SPORT: Wigan swimmers and award winners

The "Babes" swimming club at Hindley baths in 1971.
After the recent record-breaking temperatures, the weather is expected to be warming up again in the days to come. Inspired by this, here are some photographs from our archives of swimmers and award winners in pools around the Wigan borough.
By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:30 pm
Robinson Crusoe Aqua Show at Wigan International Swimming Pool in January 1969