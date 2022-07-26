The "Babes" swimming club at Hindley baths in 1971.
RETRO SPORT: Wigan swimmers and award winners

After the recent record-breaking temperatures, the weather is expected to be warming up again in the days to come. Inspired by this, here are some photographs from our archives of swimmers and award winners in pools around the Wigan borough.

Retro sport – Swimming

1. 1969

Retro 1969 Robinson Crusoe Aqua Show at Wigan International Swimming Pool in January 1969

Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. 1978

RETRO 1978 Wigan schools' life saving awards event at Hindley swimming pool

Photo: staff

3. 1970

Wigan Junior Schools Swimming Gala winners in March 1970

Photo: staff

4. 1970

RETRO 1970 Wigan Schools Swimming Gala winners in March 1970

Photo: staff

