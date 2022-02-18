WIGAN, ENGLAND - 2 SEPTEMBER 2005: Danny Tickle of Wigan breaks between Matt Diskin (L) and Kevin Sinfield (R) during the Engage Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos at the JJB Stadium on September 2, 2005 in Wigan, England
RETRO SPORT: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos through the years

As Wigan Warriors host their first home game of the season against Leeds Rhinos, we look back at some of the previous matches in the years gone by.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:00 pm

Wigan Warriors V Leeds Rhinos

1.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 29: during the Carnegie Challenge Cup Quarter Final match between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at Headingley Stadium on May 29, 2010 in Leeds, England.

Photo: (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: Marcus Bai of Leeds dives over to score a try during the Super League Final Eliminator match between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at Headingley on October 8, 2004 in Leeds, England.

Photo: (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

3.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 29: during the Carnegie Challenge Cup Quarter Final match between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at Headingley Stadium on May 29, 2010 in Leeds, England.

Photo: (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

4.

1994 - Martin Offiah of Wigan scores one of his two tries against Leeds in the Silk Cut Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London, 30th April 1994. Wigan won the match 26-16.

Photo: (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

