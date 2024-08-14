Retro: vintage images of Shevington from the 1960s to 1980s

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Here’s a lovely gallery of archive pictures from the village of Shevington taken between the 1960s and 1980s.

The collection covers all manner of events, people and places and should conjure up quite a few memories

1. Happy faces of infants at Shevington Primary School in 1976

2. Shevington beauty queen Donna Jones enjoys the summer weather in 1985

3. The Shevington Debonaires morris dancers in 1979

4. The May Queen procession from Randal Avenue, Shevington, in aid of Wigan Hospice in 1979

