The collection covers all manner of events, people and places and should conjure up quite a few memories
1. Happy faces of infants at Shevington Primary School in 1976
. Photo: STAFF
2. Shevington beauty queen Donna Jones enjoys the summer weather in 1985
. Photo: STAFF
3. The Shevington Debonaires morris dancers in 1979
. Photo: STAFF
4. The May Queen procession from Randal Avenue, Shevington, in aid of Wigan Hospice in 1979
. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.