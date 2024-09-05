Retro: vintage views of Wigan streets in 1971

By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Our latest archive gallery winds the clock back 53 years to look fondly at scenes of Wigan, taken by our photographer Frank Orrell in 1971.

Retro – Vintage views of Wigan streets

Central Labour Club at the junction of Powell Street and Hilton Street, Wigan, in November 1971. The building was later to become Riley's snooker club. Photo: Frank Orrell

A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Westwood power station and the Wigan gasometer behind Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

The derelict warehouse of W.H.S.Taylor on Market Street, Wigan, in 1971 with Elizabeth Wilding photographic shop next door and the Queen's Hall tower just visible. Photo: Frank Orrell

