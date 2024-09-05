Retro – Vintage views of Wigan streets
1. RETRO
Central Labour Club at the junction of Powell Street and Hilton Street, Wigan, in November 1971. The building was later to become Riley's snooker club. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Westwood power station and the Wigan gasometer behind Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
The derelict warehouse of W.H.S.Taylor on Market Street, Wigan, in 1971 with Elizabeth Wilding photographic shop next door and the Queen's Hall tower just visible. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.