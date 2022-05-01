1975 Youngsters join in Wigan Music Festival
RETRO - Wigan music, news, sport and the great Roy Castle from 1975

Do enjoy this selection of pictures from the Wigan Observer archives of 1975.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 12:30 pm

Look out for a couple of them because they feature the much loved and much-missed entertainer Roy Castle who was on a visit to the town.

1. 1975

Television entertainer Roy Castle joins bandsman, Harry Mortimer, and Ashton-in-Makerfield Secondary School brass band for a recording of his BBC television show "Roy Castle Beats Time" on Friday 4th of April 1975. .

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1975

Retro 1975 - Musician, dancer, singer, comedian, actor, and television presenter, Roy Castle in the centre of this picture at Wigan annual school music festival 1975.

Photo: STAFF

3. 1975

1975 - Rehearsals for Wigan Music Festival

Photo: staff - Wigan Observer

4. 1975

Retro 1975 Wigan annual schools' music festival

Photo: STAFF

