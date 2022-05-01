Look out for a couple of them because they feature the much loved and much-missed entertainer Roy Castle who was on a visit to the town.
1. 1975
Television entertainer Roy Castle joins bandsman, Harry Mortimer, and Ashton-in-Makerfield Secondary School brass band for a recording of his BBC television show "Roy Castle Beats Time" on Friday 4th of April 1975. .
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1975
Retro 1975 - Musician, dancer, singer, comedian, actor, and television presenter, Roy Castle in the centre of this picture at Wigan annual school music festival 1975.
Photo: STAFF
3. 1975
1975 - Rehearsals for Wigan Music Festival
Photo: staff - Wigan Observer
4. 1975
Retro 1975 Wigan annual schools' music festival
Photo: STAFF