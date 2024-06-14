REWIND: archive pictures of Wigan mill staff, both at work and heading on holiday with their families

Wigan’s cotton mills, along with the coalmines, were once a huge driving force of the local economy and employed tens of thousands of people, the majority of them women.

Here we have wound the clock back several decades to show pictures from the Wigan Today archives of staff at work and also on their way to holidays, with their families, during wakes weeks.

1. Three young Wigan men ready for a well-deserved break

. Photo: SUBMITTED

2. Irvin-Diamond clothing manufacturer No 2 Eckersley Mill Wigan in 1970

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. Wakes weeks meant a mass exodus from Wigan for a fortnight

. Photo: SUBMITTED

4. Another staff member at work at Irvin-Diamond clothing manufacturer

. Photo: SUBMITTED

