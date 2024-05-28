REWIND: picture memories from over the decades of Haigh village, the hall and woodland park

By Charles Graham
Published 28th May 2024, 15:45 BST
We’ve been promised some warm, dry weather at the end of this week (at last) and lots of people will be heading to Wigan’s jewel-in-the-crown Haigh Woodland Park.

So we thought we’d dust down some archive pictures of events at the venue – as well as the nearby village – to evoke some happy memories.

.

1. Haigh Churches annual Walk of Witness in 1982

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

2. The May bank holiday rally at Haigh Hall in 1982. That year the guest Labour Party speaker was former chancellor Dennis Healy

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan's new corporation double decker buses are launched during the early 1970s here one is pictured in front of Haigh Hall

. Photo: sub

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan pro-am golf tournament at Haigh Hall in 1985

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.