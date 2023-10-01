News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: pictures of 74 new-born Wigan babies August 2009 to April 2010

They’ll be teenagers now, but here are dozens of Wigan people during the first few days of their lives.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Our latest dip into the Wigan picture archive yields a gallery of new-borns and their parents celebrating between August 2009 and April 2010. We are not including dates of birth for safety reasons.



1. When Nadene Whittle was overdue on the birth of her son she decided to try out a special spice packed curry at the Spice Lounge, Bretherton Row, Wigan. Baby Phoenix Rain duly arrived and Nadene believes the curry was responsible for helping her into labour. Pictured with Nadene is owner Giash Uddin

Photo: Paul Greenwood



2. Sharon King of Wharfside, Wigan and baby Brody Paul, weighing 7lb 6oz

Photo: John Leatherbarrow



3. Nicola Tonge of Briarwood Close, Astley, and baby Heidi, weighing 6lb 5 oz

Photo: John Leatherbarrow



4. Andrew Entwistle of Billinge Road, Wigan and baby Adam Stanley, weighing 8lb 15 oz

Photo: John Leatherbarrow

