The images date from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s.
1. Pupils from Golborne Community School took part in Superkids held at Golborne High School. The campaign was designed to make youngsters more aware of health issues featured several physical issues, including speed bounce. Pictued are, left to right: Amy, Scott, Connor and Kaylee
2. Golborne High pupils Leanne Sparks and Darryl Taylor learning about simulating atmospheric pollution and its effect on the sky and light on board an articulated lorry where they could conduct science experiments
3. The winner of the grand final of Wigan schools' Make a Sandwich competition held at Wigan Investment Centre: Ross Higgins from Golborne High School with his chicken and avocado creation which temped the judges. Also pictured are the other contestants, from the left: Chloe Norburn, Owen Lewis, Katrina McCaffety, Lauren Fairclough and Hannah Scott
4. A discussion group on the strengths of various drinks at an alcohol abuse conference at Haigh Hall. Front are Daniel Kennedy and Vicki Gray from Golborne High School and Joanne Wane and Lisa Connor from Mornington High School. Back, Suzanne Eddleston, teacher from Golborne High School, Colin Bradbury, Greater Manchester and Lancashire Council on Alcohol, Terry Dallimore, a parent from Hollins County Primary School, Hindley Green and Coun Stuart Shaw, Chairman of Education
