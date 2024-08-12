Look out for a couple of them because they feature the much loved and much-missed entertainer Roy Castle who was on a visit to the town.
1. 1975
Retro 1975 Wigan annual schools' music festival Photo: STAFF
2. 1975
Retro 1975 Housewives gather in the streets of Ince to discuss the plans for demolition of their homes. Photo: STAFF
3. 1975
Television entertainer Roy Castle joins bandsman, Harry Mortimer, and Ashton-in-Makerfield Secondary School brass band for a recording of his BBC television show "Roy Castle Beats Time" on Friday 4th of April 1975. . Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1975
1975 Youngsters join in Wigan Music Festival Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.