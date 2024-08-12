Rolling back the years: Wigan news, sport and a celebrity visit in '75

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:45 GMT
We hope you enjoy this selection of pictures from the Wigan Observer archives of 1975.

Look out for a couple of them because they feature the much loved and much-missed entertainer Roy Castle who was on a visit to the town.

Retro 1975 Wigan annual schools' music festival

1. 1975

Retro 1975 Wigan annual schools' music festival Photo: STAFF

Retro 1975 Housewives gather in the streets of Ince to discuss the plans for demolition of their homes.

2. 1975

Retro 1975 Housewives gather in the streets of Ince to discuss the plans for demolition of their homes. Photo: STAFF

Television entertainer Roy Castle joins bandsman, Harry Mortimer, and Ashton-in-Makerfield Secondary School brass band for a recording of his BBC television show "Roy Castle Beats Time" on Friday 4th of April 1975. .

3. 1975

Television entertainer Roy Castle joins bandsman, Harry Mortimer, and Ashton-in-Makerfield Secondary School brass band for a recording of his BBC television show "Roy Castle Beats Time" on Friday 4th of April 1975. . Photo: Frank Orrell

1975 Youngsters join in Wigan Music Festival

4. 1975

1975 Youngsters join in Wigan Music Festival Photo: STAFF

