See who and what were making news in Wigan back in 1992

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Our photographers had a busy old 1992 with all manner of school and sports events to cover plus shows.

Here’s just a selection.

1. Pictures of Wigan events in 1992

. Photo: STAFF

Pupils set up their own travel agency at Beech Hill Primary School on Tuesday 10th of March 1992.

2. 1992

Pupils set up their own travel agency at Beech Hill Primary School on Tuesday 10th of March 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell

The summer Olympic Games in Spain are commemorated by these lads in the pouring rain at Newtown Gala on Saturday 8th of August 1992.

3. 1992

The summer Olympic Games in Spain are commemorated by these lads in the pouring rain at Newtown Gala on Saturday 8th of August 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell

Three try hero 7 year old Danny Nanyn in action in the final against Leigh East.

4. 1992

Three try hero 7 year old Danny Nanyn in action in the final against Leigh East. Photo: Frank Orrell

