A few recollections should be stirred.
1. 1992
Wigan athlete David Grindley shows his Olympic bronze medal to the crowd at Central Park for Shaun Edward's testimonial match on Wednesday 12th of August 1992. David was part of the British 4x400 metres relay team which came third at the Barcelona Olympics that year. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1992
Princess Anne talks to staff after she arrived to officially open the new £12 million Girobank centre on the site of the former Westwood power station on Thursday 19th of March 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1992
4. 1992
Goodies comedy actor, Bill Oddie, with pupils of St. Wilfrid's Junior School as he launched the "Waterline Day of Action" on the canal at Red Rock in April 1992. The project was a canalside wildlife and plant survey. Photo: Frank Orrell