Pals Sean Kinnear and Lee Price with parts of the gruesome find of human bones which they came across on land being excavated to extend Wigan Rugby League Club's boundary at Central Park on Wednesday 30th of September 1992. Several suggestions were made as to the skeletons' origins being of soldiers from the Battle of Wigan Lane in 1651, plague victims from the 17th century or from a pauper's graveyard. The bones were eventually reburied on the site.