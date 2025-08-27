Pals Sean Kinnear and Lee Price with parts of the gruesome find of human bones which they came across on land being excavated to extend Wigan Rugby League Club's boundary at Central Park on Wednesday 30th of September 1992. Several suggestions were made as to the skeletons' origins being of soldiers from the Battle of Wigan Lane in 1651, plague victims from the 17th century or from a pauper's graveyard. The bones were eventually reburied on the site.placeholder image
See who and what were making Wigan news in 1992: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
There are few familiar faces in this gallery taken from our Wigan picture archive marked 1992.

A few recollections should be stirred.

Wigan athlete David Grindley shows his Olympic bronze medal to the crowd at Central Park for Shaun Edward's testimonial match on Wednesday 12th of August 1992. David was part of the British 4x400 metres relay team which came third at the Barcelona Olympics that year.

Wigan athlete David Grindley shows his Olympic bronze medal to the crowd at Central Park for Shaun Edward's testimonial match on Wednesday 12th of August 1992. David was part of the British 4x400 metres relay team which came third at the Barcelona Olympics that year.

Princess Anne talks to staff after she arrived to officially open the new £12 million Girobank centre on the site of the former Westwood power station on Thursday 19th of March 1992.

Goodies comedy actor, Bill Oddie, with pupils of St. Wilfrid's Junior School as he launched the "Waterline Day of Action" on the canal at Red Rock in April 1992. The project was a canalside wildlife and plant survey.

Goodies comedy actor, Bill Oddie, with pupils of St. Wilfrid's Junior School as he launched the "Waterline Day of Action" on the canal at Red Rock in April 1992. The project was a canalside wildlife and plant survey.

