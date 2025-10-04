See who and what were making Wigan's news exactly 20 years ago in October 2005

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
School events, a changing landscape, Hallowe’en preparations and a firewalk are some of the events the intrepid photographers of the Wigan Observer were capturing on film precisely two decades ago.

Perhaps more mature readers may remember some of these events first time round when reported in October 2005.

A flashback to some of the things making Wigan's news in October 2005

A flashback to some of the things making Wigan's news in October 2005 Photo: STAFF

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Brian Jarvis, cools off after his charity firewalk in Market Place

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Brian Jarvis, cools off after his charity firewalk in Market Place Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Kiri Gore, from Orrell, has her vehicle cleaned by Grahame Sumner of Wigan Fire Station's White Watch at a charity car wash held jointly in aid of the Fire Service National Benevolent Fund and Butterflies Children's Charity

Kiri Gore, from Orrell, has her vehicle cleaned by Grahame Sumner of Wigan Fire Station's White Watch at a charity car wash held jointly in aid of the Fire Service National Benevolent Fund and Butterflies Children's Charity Photo: Nick Fairhurst

The Wigan Rotary Club's run4alife gets under way at Haigh Hall

The Wigan Rotary Club's run4alife gets under way at Haigh Hall Photo: FRANK ORRELL

