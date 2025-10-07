Aside from several Hallowe’en-themed events, there are all manner of school activities plus celebrity visits.
1. Wigan people and events pictured in October 2015
Slices of Wigan life captured on camera in October 2015 Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan people and events pictured in October 2015
Athletics star Jenny Meadows visiting Poppy Appeal fund-raisers at Sainsbury's in Marus Bridge, pictured with Newfoundland dog Monty Photo: Sam Sanders Photography
3. Duo Beauty Salon, Bradley Lane, Standish
Owner Carlton Lawrenson (left) with manager Mathew Lawrenson at the new Q8 Sports Bar & Grill in Powell Street Photo: Paul Simpson
4. Wigan people and events pictured in October 2015
Care leavers nominees with the Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Susan Loudon Photo: sub