By Charles Graham
Published 7th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
This retro gallery captures just some of the happenings we photographed for Wigan’s newspapers exactly a decade ago in October 2015.

Aside from several Hallowe’en-themed events, there are all manner of school activities plus celebrity visits.

Athletics star Jenny Meadows visiting Poppy Appeal fund-raisers at Sainsbury's in Marus Bridge, pictured with Newfoundland dog Monty

Athletics star Jenny Meadows visiting Poppy Appeal fund-raisers at Sainsbury's in Marus Bridge, pictured with Newfoundland dog Monty Photo: Sam Sanders Photography

Owner Carlton Lawrenson (left) with manager Mathew Lawrenson at the new Q8 Sports Bar & Grill in Powell Street

Owner Carlton Lawrenson (left) with manager Mathew Lawrenson at the new Q8 Sports Bar & Grill in Powell Street Photo: Paul Simpson

Care leavers nominees with the Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Susan Loudon

Care leavers nominees with the Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Susan Loudon Photo: sub

