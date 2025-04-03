Shevington High School pictures taken between 1975 and 2011

Many a pupil has been captured on camera at Shevington High School over the year, not least for their academic and sporting successes.

This gallery from the mid-1970s to the early 2010s also features award winners, charity fund-raisers, road safety campaigners and the glitz and glamour of leavers’ balls.

Molly Rigby, left, and Taylor Pycroft, who organised a Wear It Pink Day at Shevington High School as part of their Citizenship Short Course GCSE, raising around £220 for the Breast Cancer Campaign, with friends Lauren Stockley and Rachael Taylor

Baking and selling cakes for the British Heart Foundation are pupils from 9P at Shevington High School - Charlotte Godwin, Emily Holland, Dana Harrison Aaron Mercer and Amy Farralll

Shevington High School gym team in 1975

