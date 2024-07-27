Stepping back in time to the 1990s and 2000s at Leigh Library and Turnpike Centre

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Froom book launches and art exhibitions to craft sessions and school visits, there is plenty going on at Leigh Library and the Turnpike Centre.

We opened our archives to create this great collection of photographs showing people using the building during the 1990s and 2000s.

Do you recognise anyone?

1. World Book Day fun at Leigh Library with Ellie Gunning, seven, as Puss in Boots, with library staff Vanessa Stott, as Winnie the Witch, Sharon Ritchie, as Little Bo Peep, Amy Winstanley, as Pippi Longstocking and Kat Pedigrew, as Delores Umbridge

.Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Librarian Adele Finch during a jumbo January book sale at Leigh Library

.Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Visual arts outreach officer for Wigan metro Jo Gorner is pictured with Helmut Lemke's work on display at the Turnpike Gallery, part of the Neither Norwest International Sculpture Exhibition

.Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Artist Alex Shepley with his display at the Turnpike Centre, with other artists looking on

.Photo: Gary Brunskill

