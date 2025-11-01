Here is a random selection of news and features covered in 1972.
1. 1972
Florence Gavaghan rescues some bedding and clothing from her house in Spring Street, Wigan, after a gas explosion blasted the walls out on Tuesday 11th of April 1972. She had escaped with bruising after calling gas board official William Farrimond when she smelled gas. The two had a lucky escape. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1972
Local residents at the scene of the gas explosion in Spring Street. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1972
Wigan Corporation bus conductress Anne Walsh, aged 60, on her last day of work before retiring on Wednesday 12th of January 1972. Anne first became a clippie in 1940 but was made redundant 6 years later before being back on the buses in 1952 She is pictured with driver Dick Broomhead who was her bus driver mate for the last 7 years. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1972
Members of Wigan Air Training Corps on parade on Friday 24th of November 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell