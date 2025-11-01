3 . 1972

Wigan Corporation bus conductress Anne Walsh, aged 60, on her last day of work before retiring on Wednesday 12th of January 1972. Anne first became a clippie in 1940 but was made redundant 6 years later before being back on the buses in 1952 She is pictured with driver Dick Broomhead who was her bus driver mate for the last 7 years. Photo: Frank Orrell