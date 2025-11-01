What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

Take a step back in time with these black and white photos taken in Wigan in 1972

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Nov 2025, 15:45 GMT
We’ve really gone back in time with this collection of photographs taken more than half a century ago.

Here is a random selection of news and features covered in 1972.

Florence Gavaghan rescues some bedding and clothing from her house in Spring Street, Wigan, after a gas explosion blasted the walls out on Tuesday 11th of April 1972. She had escaped with bruising after calling gas board official William Farrimond when she smelled gas. The two had a lucky escape.

1. 1972

Florence Gavaghan rescues some bedding and clothing from her house in Spring Street, Wigan, after a gas explosion blasted the walls out on Tuesday 11th of April 1972. She had escaped with bruising after calling gas board official William Farrimond when she smelled gas. The two had a lucky escape. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Local residents at the scene of the gas explosion in Spring Street.

2. 1972

Local residents at the scene of the gas explosion in Spring Street. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan Corporation bus conductress Anne Walsh, aged 60, on her last day of work before retiring on Wednesday 12th of January 1972. Anne first became a clippie in 1940 but was made redundant 6 years later before being back on the buses in 1952 She is pictured with driver Dick Broomhead who was her bus driver mate for the last 7 years.

3. 1972

Wigan Corporation bus conductress Anne Walsh, aged 60, on her last day of work before retiring on Wednesday 12th of January 1972. Anne first became a clippie in 1940 but was made redundant 6 years later before being back on the buses in 1952 She is pictured with driver Dick Broomhead who was her bus driver mate for the last 7 years. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Members of Wigan Air Training Corps on parade on Friday 24th of November 1972.

4. 1972

Members of Wigan Air Training Corps on parade on Friday 24th of November 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice