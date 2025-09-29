1. RETRO
Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a "Have a Heart" charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall on Sunday 9th of April 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
Fire Service mascot Welephant with Jennifer Raw a pupil at St. Peter's Primary School, Bryn, who won a fire safety slogan competition run by GMC Fire Service in February 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Ashton's Greenways supermarket staff give director Howard Green a lift for their fancy dress pancake race to raise funds for Wigan Hospice on Shrove Tuesday 7th of February 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
It was home-time for long serving teachers at St. Cuthbert's Infants School, Pemberton, who got a rousing send off from some of their charges on Wednesday 8th of March 1989. The retiring trio were Mrs. Margaret Smith with 24 years service at St. Cuthbert's, Mrs. Maria Foster with 27 years service and Mrs. Helen Hogan with 25 years service. Photo: Frank Orrell