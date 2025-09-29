4 . RETRO

It was home-time for long serving teachers at St. Cuthbert's Infants School, Pemberton, who got a rousing send off from some of their charges on Wednesday 8th of March 1989. The retiring trio were Mrs. Margaret Smith with 24 years service at St. Cuthbert's, Mrs. Maria Foster with 27 years service and Mrs. Helen Hogan with 25 years service. Photo: Frank Orrell