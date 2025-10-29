The archive images of people, events and places were all taken in Leigh.
1. A Disabled sports day at Robin Park, Wigan, featuring The Orchards day centre from Leigh lining up for a team photo.
. Photo: SUBMITTED
2. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang arives in Leigh in 1996 to the excitement of youngsters who were treated to rides in the famous car.
. Photo: gb
3. Talented photographic students at Leigh College enter a competition sponsored by the Co-op in 1996
. Photo: gb
4. Leigh Round Table gala model aircraft display
. Photo: Gary Brunskill