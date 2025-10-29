What's on in Wigan (October 27-November 2)

This collection of 21 photographs features people and places in Leigh over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Oct 2025, 04:55 GMT
Clowns, athletes, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and even Arthur Scargill feature in this interesting collection of photographs.

The archive images of people, events and places were all taken in Leigh.

.

1. A Disabled sports day at Robin Park, Wigan, featuring The Orchards day centre from Leigh lining up for a team photo.

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

2. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang arives in Leigh in 1996 to the excitement of youngsters who were treated to rides in the famous car.

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

3. Talented photographic students at Leigh College enter a competition sponsored by the Co-op in 1996

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

4. Leigh Round Table gala model aircraft display

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leigh
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice