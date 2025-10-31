This fabulous collection of photographs includes famous faces, charity cheer and lots of fun in 1985.
1. 1985
BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1985
Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1985
CND supporters marching down Market Street, Wigan, on Saturday 22nd of June 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1985
Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell