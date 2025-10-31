What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

This gallery of 17 photos taken in Wigan in 1985 is sure to bring up some wonderful memories

By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Oct 2025, 04:55 GMT
We delved into our picture archive to find out what was happening in Wigan 40 years ago.

This fabulous collection of photographs includes famous faces, charity cheer and lots of fun in 1985.

BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985.

1. 1985

BBC radio presenter Brian Johnson, right, with Wigan Piermaster Peter Lewis at Wigan's famous landmark for a broadcast of the popular Sunday afternoon programme "Down Your Way" in May 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

2. 1985

Comedian Les Dawson with imitators Louise Hawkes and Victoria Mason from Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school at a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
CND supporters marching down Market Street, Wigan, on Saturday 22nd of June 1985.

3. 1985

CND supporters marching down Market Street, Wigan, on Saturday 22nd of June 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985.

4. 1985

Some of the top young BMX racers at the Three Sisters track in Bryn in June 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice