..
.

Vintage views: old and often rare pictures of Wigan from decades past

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a charming and sometimes surprising collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives of our town from many years ago.

Some are familiar scenes, others will be remembered by few if any of you.

.

1. An engineering workshop at English Tools, Ince in I920

.Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

2. Kerfoot's family grocer's on Market Street more than a century ago

.Photo: Send in

Photo Sales
.

3. The old Wigan Power Station which was built in 1900 at Westwood in Wigan, dismantled in the 1960s to make way for a newer one which was itself demolished in the 1980s

.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Coal arrives to power the old Wigan Power Station at Westwood

4. Coal arrives to power the old Wigan Power Station at Westwood

Coal arrives to power the old Wigan Power Station at WestwoodPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.