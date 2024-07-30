Some are familiar scenes, others will be remembered by few if any of you.
1. An engineering workshop at English Tools, Ince in I920
.Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
2. Kerfoot's family grocer's on Market Street more than a century ago
.Photo: Send in
3. The old Wigan Power Station which was built in 1900 at Westwood in Wigan, dismantled in the 1960s to make way for a newer one which was itself demolished in the 1980s
.Photo: Submitted
4. Coal arrives to power the old Wigan Power Station at Westwood
