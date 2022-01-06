Deanery High School Year Ten pupils and teacher Vicky Butcher, who, along with other teacher Janet Fisher, built a Japanese garden as part of the 'Year of the RATT' (Raising Achievement Through Technology) in 2008
What were Wigan pupils doing back in 2008? Find out in our Retro photos...

Take a stroll down Wigan's memory lane with these pictures from the past.

By Henry Widdas, Communities Content Page Manager
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:34 pm

Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!

Standish Cub Scouts have being given a road safety lesson courtesy of Wigan Council Road Safety Officer Ruth Gale in 2008

Wood Fold Primary School pupils Hannah, Matthew, Jake and Jonathan, and technology co-ordinator, teacher Sharon Dickinson, celebrate winning 2nd and 3rd places in the Regional Final of the Primary Engineer competition in 2008

Wood Fold Primary School pupils and deputy headteacher Katherine Wain-Mahoney with their time capsule on the building site of their new classrooms in 2008

Abraham Guest HS pupils before the dress rehearsal of 'The King & I' with Mark Iddon (King) and Hannah Gaskell (Anna) in 2008

