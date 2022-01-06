What were Wigan pupils doing back in 2008? Find out in our Retro photos...

Recognise yourself in any of these photos? Let us know if you do!
1.
Standish Cub Scouts have being given a road safety lesson courtesy of Wigan Council Road Safety Officer Ruth Gale in 2008
2.
Wood Fold Primary School pupils Hannah, Matthew, Jake and Jonathan, and technology co-ordinator, teacher Sharon Dickinson, celebrate winning 2nd and 3rd places in the Regional Final of the Primary Engineer competition in 2008
3.
Wood Fold Primary School pupils and deputy headteacher Katherine Wain-Mahoney with their time capsule on the building site of their new classrooms in 2008
4.
Abraham Guest HS pupils before the dress rehearsal of 'The King & I' with Mark Iddon (King) and Hannah Gaskell (Anna) in 2008