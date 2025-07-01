Wigan '70s nightclub events including Tiffany's disco and Mr M's fashion show

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
The Wigan Today photo library has been raided for this album featuring several events in the 1970s from local nightclubs of the past.

They include photos from a fashion show at Mr M’s (Wigan Casino’s sister venue) and a junior disco at Tiffany’s (the precursor to Maxime’s on Standishgate).

.

1. Wigan nightclub events of the 1970s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Mr M's fashion show

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

3. Mr M's fashion show

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

4. Mr M's fashion show in 1975

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice