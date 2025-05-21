Wigan and Leigh College pictures from the late 1990s

Many former students of Wigan and Leigh College should enjoy this sizeable collection of pictures taken there between 1996 and 2000.

As you can see our photographers were regular visitors to a colourful variety of events during that period.

1. Wigan and Leigh College pictures from the late 1990s

. Photo: STAFF

2. St Trianian's trio Angela Flannigan, left, Tracey Leather and Sally Burns, at a Comic Relief comedy lunch at the Wheel restaurant in Wigan and Leigh College's Pagefield Building. They were students on catering and hospitality courses

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Carl Brade from Shevington viewing a first year photography exhibition at Wigan College

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

4. The Wheel Restaurant, Pagefield Building, Wigan and Leigh College.

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

