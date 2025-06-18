Wigan eateries,staff and guests pictured in the '80s to early '00s

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Hospitality is vital to the Wigan economy and is set to be even more important to town centres as retail declines. Here’s a look back to some of the eateries that were making the local news in the 1980s through to the early noughties.

Some of them are still with us, others long gone.

.

1. Wigan Town Hall staff restaurant senior catering supervisor Nicola Seddon helps catering officer Glynis Harrison cool down during preparations for National Curry Week

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. .Irish cob horse Jack The Lad trotted around Wigan town centre to promote the opening of Forbes restaurant, bistro and wine bar on Millgate, with his owners Keith Halliwell and David Lloyd, restaurant owner Paul Forbes and waitress Stacey Hanbury

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Mayor Tom Isherwood at a Wigan Chinese restaurant in 1983

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

4. More than 35 members of the local business community attended the first ever Business Doctor Network Meeting, held at Waterview Chinese Restaurant, Poolstock. Pictured with Chairman Jim Charmichael-Prince is Mayor of Wigan, Coun Brian Jarvis

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganHospitality
News you can trust since 1853