Some of them are still with us, others long gone.
1. Wigan Town Hall staff restaurant senior catering supervisor Nicola Seddon helps catering officer Glynis Harrison cool down during preparations for National Curry Week
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. .Irish cob horse Jack The Lad trotted around Wigan town centre to promote the opening of Forbes restaurant, bistro and wine bar on Millgate, with his owners Keith Halliwell and David Lloyd, restaurant owner Paul Forbes and waitress Stacey Hanbury
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Wigan Mayor Tom Isherwood at a Wigan Chinese restaurant in 1983
. Photo: SUBMITTED
4. More than 35 members of the local business community attended the first ever Business Doctor Network Meeting, held at Waterview Chinese Restaurant, Poolstock. Pictured with Chairman Jim Charmichael-Prince is Mayor of Wigan, Coun Brian Jarvis
. Photo: Paul Greenwood