Here are pictures of Wiganers, including sports stars, braving the elements over previous decades.
1. Wiganers weathering the storms over the decades
. Photo: STAFF
2. The 48th Wigan Town St Aidan's Winstanley Brownies in the rain before the 2001 Wigan St George's Day parade
. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL
3. Wigan Town Brownies take cover at the 1985 Highfield summer carnival
. Photo: SUBMITTED
4. Workers wait in the rain for the visit to Heinz Kitt Green by Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh
. Photo: Ian Robinson
