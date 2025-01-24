Wigan hit by rain, storms and floods in years past: picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Storm Eowyn was battering the country today (Friday January 24) with gusts of wind in Wigan predicted to reach 60mph. But while we have had quite a few bad storms in the last couple of years, this is nothing new.

Here are pictures of Wiganers, including sports stars, braving the elements over previous decades.

.

1. Wiganers weathering the storms over the decades

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The 48th Wigan Town St Aidan's Winstanley Brownies in the rain before the 2001 Wigan St George's Day parade

. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Town Brownies take cover at the 1985 Highfield summer carnival

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

4. Workers wait in the rain for the visit to Heinz Kitt Green by Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh

. Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganStorm Éowyn
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice