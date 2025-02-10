Wigan news and events in pictures from 2008

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Here’s a colourful collection of photographs from events covered by our photographers in 2008.

Amazing to think that’s 17 years ago now.

.

1. Wigan events and people captured on film in 2008

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
2008 - Kids Utd out of school club at Woodfield Primary School celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report with magician The Great Damondo.

2. 2008

2008 - Kids Utd out of school club at Woodfield Primary School celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report with magician The Great Damondo. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
2008 - Members of the Wigan and District Scout band - St John the Baptist, Kirkless Street, New Springs.

3. 2008

2008 - Members of the Wigan and District Scout band - St John the Baptist, Kirkless Street, New Springs. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
2008 - Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Platt Bridge held a sporting day based on their studies of China and the Olympics.

4. 2008

2008 - Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Platt Bridge held a sporting day based on their studies of China and the Olympics. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice