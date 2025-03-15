RETRO - 1998placeholder image
RETRO - 1998

Wigan news in 1998: pictures unseen for 27 years

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
This special gallery shows Wigan events captured on camera in 1998, including charity events, cheque presentations, a karate club, the opening of a craft store and a film crew in Wigan.

They have not been published online before, having only just been retrieved from long-stored negatives.

RETRO - 1998 - Filiming for Songs of Praise in Wigan town centre.

1. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Filiming for Songs of Praise in Wigan town centre. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Staff and students at Mere Oaks School enjoy a roaring 1920's fancy dress event at Boar's Head, 11th December 1998.

2. RETRO - 1998 - Staff and students at Mere Oaks School enjoy a roaring 1920's fancy dress event at Boar's Head, 11th December 1998.

RETRO - 1998 - Staff and students at Mere Oaks School enjoy a roaring 1920's fancy dress event at Boar's Head, 11th December 1998. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Staff and students at Mere Oaks School enjoy a roaring 1920's fancy dress event at Boar's Head, 11th December 1998.

3. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Staff and students at Mere Oaks School enjoy a roaring 1920's fancy dress event at Boar's Head, 11th December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today

Photo Sales
WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - A cheque presentation outside Asda wigan, £2,000 to the Meningitis Trust. 10th December 1998.

4. RETRO

WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - A cheque presentation outside Asda wigan, £2,000 to the Meningitis Trust. 10th December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice