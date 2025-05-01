See how many you recognise
1. Wigan news in pictures 22 years ago in 2003
2. The perfect cuppa at Wigan Pier
Catering assistant at Trencherfield Mill cafe, Christina Dean, serves the perfect cuppa on Wigan Pier to grateful runner Lynne Gough on Monday January 6 2003. The Royal Society of Chemistry chose Wigan as the most appropriate town in which to unveil a recipe for the perfect cup of tea since in a celebrated newspaper article called 'A nice cup of tea' four years before his death in January 1950, George Orwell, famed for his gloomy portrayal of life in Northern England, The Road to Wigan Pier, attempted to define exacatly what made the flavour of tea so dear to the hearts of the nation. But staff at Trencherfield Mill's cafe believed they already knew. A good tip is to brew it in light coloured china. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Ten-pin bowling world record bid
Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a 10-pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003. He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours,15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Sir Ian McKellen at Mesnes Park
Sir Ian McKellen at Mesnes Park, just yards from the home where he was raised, with an information board about one of his previous visits to Wigan in 2003 when he opened the refurbished rose garden which his father had a hand in creating Photo: Wigan Council
