2 . The perfect cuppa at Wigan Pier

Catering assistant at Trencherfield Mill cafe, Christina Dean, serves the perfect cuppa on Wigan Pier to grateful runner Lynne Gough on Monday January 6 2003. The Royal Society of Chemistry chose Wigan as the most appropriate town in which to unveil a recipe for the perfect cup of tea since in a celebrated newspaper article called 'A nice cup of tea' four years before his death in January 1950, George Orwell, famed for his gloomy portrayal of life in Northern England, The Road to Wigan Pier, attempted to define exacatly what made the flavour of tea so dear to the hearts of the nation. But staff at Trencherfield Mill's cafe believed they already knew. A good tip is to brew it in light coloured china. Photo: Frank Orrell