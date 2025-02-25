These images have only recently been retrieved from negatives, not having been previously seen when they were first published 27 years ago.
RETRO - 1998 Photo: Wigan Today
RETRO - 1998 - The official opening of YMCA - Youth and Community Centre, Hilton Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Opened by Sir James Anderton CBE. 12th December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today
RETRO 1998 - Annie Reynolds at the re-opening of the Brocket Arms pub, Wigan, 16th December 1998. Photo: National World
RETRO - 1998 - Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, prentation evening at Riverside. 15th December 1998 Photo: Wigan Post
