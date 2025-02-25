Wigan news in pictures not seen since 1998

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
We are taking you back to 1998, when our photographers captured on film events in schools, sports and the annual Wigan Model Railway Show.

These images have only recently been retrieved from negatives, not having been previously seen when they were first published 27 years ago.

RETRO - 1998

1. RETRO - 1998

RETRO - 1998 Photo: Wigan Today

RETRO - 1998 - The official opening of YMCA - Youth and Community Centre, Hilton Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Opened by Sir James Anderton CBE. 12th December 1998.

2. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - The official opening of YMCA - Youth and Community Centre, Hilton Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Opened by Sir James Anderton CBE. 12th December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today

RETRO 1998 - Annie Reynolds at the re-opening of the Brocket Arms pub, Wigan, 16th December 1998.

3. RETRO

RETRO 1998 - Annie Reynolds at the re-opening of the Brocket Arms pub, Wigan, 16th December 1998. Photo: National World

RETRO - 1998 - Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, prentation evening at Riverside. 15th December 1998

4. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, prentation evening at Riverside. 15th December 1998 Photo: Wigan Post

