Wigan news pictures taken in 1998 seen for the first time since

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
This gallery takes readers back to 1998, with news stories in schools, sport and celebrations.

These images have been newly retrieved from long-stored negatives and haven’t been seen for 27 years.

1998

1. RETRO

1998 Photo: Wigan Today

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Phil and Brian Tomkins at Arden Supplies, Rose Bridge.

2. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Phil and Brian Tomkins at Arden Supplies, Rose Bridge. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Time Computers - Computers for Schools winners, pictured at Wigan Pier.

3. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Time Computers - Computers for Schools winners, pictured at Wigan Pier. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Time Computer - Pupils from Britannia Bridge community primary school are Computers for Schools winners, pictured at Wigan Pier.

4. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Time Computer - Pupils from Britannia Bridge community primary school are Computers for Schools winners, pictured at Wigan Pier. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice