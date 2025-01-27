These images have been newly retrieved from long-stored negatives and haven’t been seen for 27 years.
1. RETRO
1998 Photo: Wigan Today
2. RETRO
RETRO - 1998 - Phil and Brian Tomkins at Arden Supplies, Rose Bridge. Photo: staff
3. RETRO
RETRO - 1998 - Time Computers - Computers for Schools winners, pictured at Wigan Pier. Photo: staff
4. RETRO
RETRO - 1998 - Time Computer - Pupils from Britannia Bridge community primary school are Computers for Schools winners, pictured at Wigan Pier. Photo: staff
