As you can see they covered news events, sports, scenes and features for the newspapers – including a couple of obligatory pie stories.
1. Wigan headline makers in 2000
. Photo: STAFF
2. 2000
Glenys Harris, right, was saved from choking by two of her colleagues at the Asda Store in Golborne. Pictured with, from left, Marie Russell, Linda Culshaw and Customer Services Manager Nina Burns. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
3. 2000
Scriptwriter Paul Finch at work in his office. He is now a best-selling author. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. 2000
Prof Sir George Alberti (pictured right), President of Royal College of Physicians visited Wrightington Hospital. He was accompanied by Dr Vanessa Woodhead and Dr David Swinson Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.