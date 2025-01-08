Wigan news, views, sports and pies 25 years ago in 2000!

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Here’s a sample of what our photographers were picturing a quarter of a century ago in January 2000.

As you can see they covered news events, sports, scenes and features for the newspapers – including a couple of obligatory pie stories.

1. Wigan headline makers in 2000

Photo Sales
2. 2000

Glenys Harris, right, was saved from choking by two of her colleagues at the Asda Store in Golborne. Pictured with, from left, Marie Russell, Linda Culshaw and Customer Services Manager Nina Burns. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

2. 2000

Glenys Harris, right, was saved from choking by two of her colleagues at the Asda Store in Golborne. Pictured with, from left, Marie Russell, Linda Culshaw and Customer Services Manager Nina Burns. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

3. 2000

Scriptwriter Paul Finch at work in his office. He is now a best-selling author. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

3. 2000

Scriptwriter Paul Finch at work in his office. He is now a best-selling author. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

4. 2000

Prof Sir George Alberti (pictured right), President of Royal College of Physicians visited Wrightington Hospital. He was accompanied by Dr Vanessa Woodhead and Dr David Swinson Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

4. 2000

Prof Sir George Alberti (pictured right), President of Royal College of Physicians visited Wrightington Hospital. He was accompanied by Dr Vanessa Woodhead and Dr David Swinson Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

