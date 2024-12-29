Wigan nightclub photos from the '70s including a Mr M's fashion show and Tiffany's disco

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
Nights out have changed quite a bit over the last 50 years and the people pictured here probably entertain themselves quite differently these days. But these photos are sure to conjure up some strong memories as we go back to Wigan nightclub events in the 1970s.

They includa fashion show at Mr M’s (Wigan Casino’s sister venue) and a junior disco at Tiffany’s (the precursor to Maxime’s on Standishgate).

.

1. A junior disco at Tiffany's Nightclub in Wigan, in 1979

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

2. Mr M's fashion show

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

3. Tiffany's junior disco

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Tiffany's junior disco

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice