There are a couple of familiar faces in there.
1. July pictures taken in Wigan and of Wigan people in the 1980s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Multi-award-winning Wigan photographers Phil and Gwen Charnock with some of their prizewinning pictures in July 1985
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Flashback to July 1990: the then Wigan Mayor, Coun Ron McAllister, receives a Guernsey flag from Eileen Saubary (second left) and Doreen Martel (right) who were billeted in the town as children during the war. Centre are George and Jane Moss with whom they spent five years
. Photo: submit
4. Popular Wigan policewoman Amy Holt pictured in July 1988 with a framed photograph of herself in uniform. Affectionately known as "Big Amy" she was 6ft 1ins tall and pounded the streets of Wigan for 24 years before retirement in 1974.
. Photo: FO
