Some of them are still with us, others long gone.
1. Wigan restaurants from the 1980s to 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan Town Hall staff restaurant senior catering supervisor Nicola Seddon helps catering officer Glynis Harrison cool down during preparations for National Curry Week
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. .Irish cob horse Jack The Lad trotted around Wigan town centre to promote the opening of Forbes restaurant, bistro and wine bar on Millgate, with his owners Keith Halliwell and David Lloyd, restaurant owner Paul Forbes and waitress Stacey Hanbury
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Japanese students celebrated their new Year with traditional food served at the Wheel Restaurant at Wigan College's Pagefield Building. Pictured from left are organisers of the event, from left May Hiramatsu, Katsuyuki Takahashi, Masami Honda and Takayuki Maeda
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
