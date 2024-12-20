Wigan school nativity play pictures taken in 2009

Published 20th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
We have been looking through our festive photographic archives again andhave found some lovely images of Wigan primary school nativity plays that we captured on camera 15 years ago in 2009.

We hope they bring back happy memories.

St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School, Norley Hall - Reception, Year One and Year Two's nativity Born In A Barn - 2009

1. 2009

St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School, Norley Hall - Reception, Year One and Year Two's nativity Born In A Barn - 2009 Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

St Jude's Catholic Primary School Reception and Nursery children in costume for A Wriggly Nativity.

2. 2009

St Jude's Catholic Primary School Reception and Nursery children in costume for A Wriggly Nativity. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

St Mark's CE Primary School, Newtown - Year One and Two's nativity It's A Baby. Alex and Billy as Mary and Joseph .

3. 2009

St Mark's CE Primary School, Newtown - Year One and Two's nativity It's A Baby. Alex and Billy as Mary and Joseph . Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

St Jude's Catholic Primary School Reception and Nursery children in costume for A Wriggly Nativity.

4. 2009

St Jude's Catholic Primary School Reception and Nursery children in costume for A Wriggly Nativity. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

