Wigan street scenes and residents pictured in 1975

By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Our former photographer Frank Orrell often used to capture street scenes on camera and Wigan local life picture galleries.

Here’s a charming selection from 1975.

Wigan people and scenes 50 years ago

1. Pictures of Wigan half a century ago

Wigan people and scenes 50 years ago Photo: Frank Orrell

A game of leapfrog for lads in Duke Street, Swinley, in January 1975.

2. Swinley

A game of leapfrog for lads in Duke Street, Swinley, in January 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Duke Street, Goose Green, resident Emma Hitchen in February 1975.

3. DUKE STREET

Duke Street, Goose Green, resident Emma Hitchen in February 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

The derelict Hope Street, Springview, in September 1975.

4. 1975

The derelict Hope Street, Springview, in September 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

