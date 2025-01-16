Here we take a look back at a number of productions the group has put on between the years 1996 and 2012.
1. Willpower Youth Theatre stars in action over the years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Youngsters Vincent McBride and Angela Roberts during one of Willpower's workshops, with Caroline Joynt in 1996
. Photo: Send in
3. Willpower Youth Theatre members performing at the 2011 Wigan Words Festival
. Photo: submit
4. Beth Macdonald and Sam Darbyshire principal cast members of Our Town in Lancashire presented by the Willpower Youth Theatre at St Matthew's School Highfield in 2003 in aid of its building fund. Beth had been in Hollyoaks and Sam was currently in Coronation Street
. Photo: Gerald Webster
