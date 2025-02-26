Wigan youth club pictures from the '50s to '00s

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Well before the local Youth Zone was established, Wigan boasted a host of smaller clubs for boys and girls.

Here’s a collection of pictures from our library of several clubs between the 1950s and 2000s. Shevington’s and the Comet Club at Poolstock feature prominently.

1. Wigan youth clubs from the 1950s to '00s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Acting disc jockey David Clarkson is helped to select records by Philip Croft, Christine Walsh and Ann Melling at a Wigan youth club in the 1970s

. Photo: Submitted

3. Beech Hill youngsters enjoyed the first visit of Wigan Methodist Circuit's The Rock mobile youth club double decker bus to the car park of The Wellfield Pub

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Fancy dress fun for members of Comet Youth Club in Poolstock in 1986

. Photo: SUBMITTED

