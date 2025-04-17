Winding the clock back to the Wigan of 1989 with 14 archive pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Royal and celebrity visits to Wigan are included in this vintage picture gallery from 1989.

Happy memories!

1. Wigan events in 1989

Diane Lewis of Standish with her French bulldog titled Nokomis Walking Bear at Kendi which was successful at the annual Crufts dog show in February 1989. With its pet name Louis it won the third challenge certificate of its 19 month show career thereby qualifying as a champion.

Diane Lewis of Standish with her French bulldog titled Nokomis Walking Bear at Kendi which was successful at the annual Crufts dog show in February 1989. With its pet name Louis it won the third challenge certificate of its 19 month show career thereby qualifying as a champion. Photo: Frank Orrell

A beak performance from Mother Goose and friends ready for a cracking pantomime show from St. Michael's ADS, Swinley, on Wednesday 11th of January 1989.

A beak performance from Mother Goose and friends ready for a cracking pantomime show from St. Michael's ADS, Swinley, on Wednesday 11th of January 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

It was home-time for long serving teachers at St. Cuthbert's Infants School, Pemberton, who got a rousing send off from some of their charges on Wednesday 8th of March 1989. The retiring trio were Mrs. Margaret Smith with 24 years service at St. Cuthbert's, Mrs. Maria Foster with 27 years service and Mrs. Helen Hogan with 25 years service.

It was home-time for long serving teachers at St. Cuthbert's Infants School, Pemberton, who got a rousing send off from some of their charges on Wednesday 8th of March 1989. The retiring trio were Mrs. Margaret Smith with 24 years service at St. Cuthbert's, Mrs. Maria Foster with 27 years service and Mrs. Helen Hogan with 25 years service. Photo: Frank Orrell

