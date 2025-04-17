Diane Lewis of Standish with her French bulldog titled Nokomis Walking Bear at Kendi which was successful at the annual Crufts dog show in February 1989. With its pet name Louis it won the third challenge certificate of its 19 month show career thereby qualifying as a champion. Photo: Frank Orrell
It was home-time for long serving teachers at St. Cuthbert's Infants School, Pemberton, who got a rousing send off from some of their charges on Wednesday 8th of March 1989. The retiring trio were Mrs. Margaret Smith with 24 years service at St. Cuthbert's, Mrs. Maria Foster with 27 years service and Mrs. Helen Hogan with 25 years service. Photo: Frank Orrell
