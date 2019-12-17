£1.5m early-20th century mansion with three storeys, stained glass windows, and formal gardens

On the marker for a cool £1.5m, this three-storey mansion built in the early 1900s is comfortably one of the North West's finest.

A beautiful five-bed detached house located in Ormskirk, this home - on the market for £1,500,000 with Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents - boasts stunning period features from stained glass windows and bespoke hand-crafted joinery to numerous fireplaces and manicured formal gardens boasting views of the Cumbrian mountains. Accessed via a stone-pillared entrance gate, the house also comes with ancillary accommodation. Does it get any better than this? Take a look around...

Driveway (credit:Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents)

Exterior (credit:Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents)

Aerial (credit:Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents)

Entrance hall (credit:Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents)

