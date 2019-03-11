Peter Kay is one of the North West's finest comics.

15 of Peter Kay's funniest jokes, one-liners and quips

Laugh till you're sore with 15 of Peter Kay's best jokes.

We compiled some of the North West comedian's funniest one-liners.

You never know where to look when eating a banana.
Why does mineral water that has trickled through mountains for centuries have a use by date?
Theres no panic like the panic you momentarily feel when your hand or head is stuck in something.
I think animal testing is a terrible idea they get all nervous and give the wrong answers.
