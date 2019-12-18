3, 2, 1 get eating! The World Pie Eating Championships in Wigan 2019 - picture gallery
Some of the borough's finest athletes gathered at Harry's Bar in Wigan town centre today (Wednesday) to sink their teeth into the annual World Pie Eating Championships.
Our photographer Dan Martino was there to capture all the pastry-spilling action ... enjoy!
Winner Ian Gerrard
jpimedia
Five-time champion Martin Appleton-Clare (left) faces off with Ian Gerrard
jpimedia
The weigh in ahead of the big finale
jpimedia
The pie-off begins
jpimedia
View more