8 of the best places for breakfast in Wigan - according to TripAdvisor
If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in Wigan.
These are eight of the best breakfast spots in the town, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. The Old Bank
Excellent one of the nicest breakfasts we have had high quality products If you want a treat this is the place. TripAdvisor reviewer
Shutterstock
other
2. Casino De Cuba
The breakfast here is so underrated, one of the best Ive ever had in Wigan! Definitely recommend the eggs Benedict, huevos rancheros, and the sunrise smoothie. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
3. Mrs Lyon's Tea Room
Eat here often and the food is always amazing. Whether its afternoon tea, a breakfast or cake and a coffee. Delicious! TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
4. The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge
Fantastic food and great value. Always good service and selection of hot dishes and sandwiches, particularly enjoy the breakfasts. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
View more