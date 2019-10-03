Breakfasts

8 of the best places for breakfast in Wigan - according to TripAdvisor

If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there are plenty of places to indulge in Wigan.

These are eight of the best breakfast spots in the town, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. The Old Bank

Shutterstock
other
2. Casino De Cuba

Google
other
3. Mrs Lyon's Tea Room

Google
other
4. The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge

Google
other
