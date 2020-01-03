A touch of Naples arrives in Standish

The team behind a new bar hope to create an authentic Italian experience whisking Wiganers to the shores of the Mediterranean.

Wood-fired pizza bar Three Guys has opened on High Street in Standish aiming to channel the vibes of the eateries in the city of Naples.

That is where Aris Shirpour, the brains behind the new venture, learned his craft running a very similar venture.

Now living in Higher Ince, he says he is bringing the distinctive regional culinary style of the Naples area to the borough.

And he hopes to summon up the feel of the city with the new bar’s decor and interior as well.

Aris said: “We owned a pizza bar in Naples a few years ago. That’s where we got the experience we have of this business.

“It’s going to be a traditional, friendly environment.

“We’ve used a lot of brick in the design. It looks like the outside of a street in Naples.

“Basically we’re giving a new start to pizza in Wigan.”

Aris and his team of around a dozen people got Three Guys’ doors open for the first time just before Christmas. They spent around four months working hard to turn the building into a slice of southern Italy.