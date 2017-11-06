All aboard the Wigan Comedy Train

A nationally-known comedian is hoping Wiganers will get on board with his efforts to breathe life into the borough’s stand-up scene.

Clayton Jones, who has performed on stages across the UK, is launching his new promotion the Wigan Comedy Train at The Old Courts.

Clayton, who for many years lived in Standish, says the club will stage gigs every couple of months and will fill a perceived need for high-profile comedy events in Wigan.

The first night at the Crawford Street seat of justice turned arts hub sets out the promotion’s stall impressively with a line-up featuring talent off the popular Live at the Apollo TV show.

Clayton, 45, said: “I’ve been up here now for about 20 years and I just feel Wigan is crying out for something like this.

“When I moved I was told about Northern Soul, Wigan Pier and all the things going on here. When I drive around the town now I just don’t see anything like that.

“We will have to see how this goes but I want to run it four or five times a year and hopefully get more big acts on.

“I’ve gone for the name because this is something for Wigan, I’m not going to take it anywhere else. Hopefully people will support it because the better it goes the bigger names I can put on.”

Clayton, who now lives just outside the borough in Coppull, has put together a packed bill for December’s first Comedy Train featuring Vince Atta, whose unusual routine mixes music and humour, Blackpool stand-up Ryan Gleeson and a comic who has featured on the BBC whose identity is being kept under wraps.

Clayton himself will compere the event and plans for the Wigan Comedy Train to make five or six other stops a year at The Old Courts.

The gig will take place upstairs in the theatre which opened earlier this year and Clayton says it is an ideal place to show off some of the region’s funniest performers.

He said: “I think it’s a great venue, especially as the theatre holds about 300 people with seats upstairs and downstairs.”

Clayton will juggle promoting the Wigan Comedy Train nights with his own successful career at the microphone, which earlier this year included beating around 600 hopefuls to the title of Last Minute Comedy Comedian of the Year and reaching the final of English Comedian of the Year.

The Wigan Comedy Train’s first gig at The Old Courts is on December 14. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £12.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.theoldcourts.com