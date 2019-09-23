Bavarian garden ready for Wigan's Oktober beer festival

It’s nearly stein time as Haigh Woodland Park gets ready to host its third Oktoberfest celebration.

Part of the country park will be transformed into a Bavarian beer garden complete with a 500-capacity Festzelt marquee filled with Bierkeller-style tables and benches.

There will also be a Wursthaus serving up traditional German sausages and waitresses and waiters dressed in Dirndl and Lederhosen.

The festivities get under way on Friday October 4 with a ceremonial keg-tapping followed by entertainment from oompah band Brasswurst and a DJ.

The festival will also be open on Saturday and Sunday October 5 and 6.

Entry is by ticket only, priced from £10, on the Friday and Saturday evening sessions, with open access in the daytime on Saturday and Sunday (noon to 5.30pm).

The event is being organised by the popular Two Left Feet Tap Bar which opened in the park’s Kitchen Courtyard in 2017.

Tickets are available at www.haigh-oktoberfest.co.uk