Described as a 'hidden gem', this property is an understated star of a property. Unique, quirky, and properly stylish, it really is one to cast your eye over.

On the market for £1,350,000 with Britton Estates, this converted barn property has been transformed into a lovely five-bedroom home which boasts a gym, a sauna, a pool room, and a play-cum-party room. Also coming with a two-bedroom cottage and garage space for six - yep, six - cars, the property has half an acre of land as well as a wonderful south-facing rear garden with its own outdoor swimming pool. Opulent? Damn right. Take a look around...

