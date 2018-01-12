Bright start to the year for ale fans

Wigan’s Prospect Brewery has produced a new beer for Tryanuary, the annual industry campaign encouraging drinkers to support the beer sector during one of its leanest months.

The town centre business has created Harlequin, a golden ale with a suitably colourful pump clip.

Tryanuary is a response to calls for a Dry January abstaining from alcohol, which beer fans say puts too much pressure on pubs and breweries.

Patsy Slevin, Prospect’s brewster, said: “I feel very strongly that Dry January hurts businesses.

"We’ve created a new beer for Tryanuary and the first batch sold out which is great when sales are slow in January.”