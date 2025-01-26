Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Spring Road, Orrell was to have been closed until January 27 at the junction of Walthew House Lane for sewer connections to be completed at the development at the side of the Old Springs pub but it is already back open.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 27 to 31 January between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Bretherton Row, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Wallgate, Wigan from January 27 to 31.

Twist Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 200 on February 24 between 7pm and 10pm.

Newton Lane, Newton-Le-Willows, will be closed at its junction with the East Lancashire Road to its boundary with St Helens on February 27 for a period of 28 days.

North Road, Atherton, will be closed from outside house number 333 to Bolton Highways Boundary (Platt Lane) on April 16 and 17 between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from April 28 to May 2 between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Resurfacing Schemes

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside house number 164 on Sundays February 2 and 9 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Gidlow Lane, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Spencer Road West and Beech Hill Avenue on Sundays February 23 and March 2 between the hours of 8am and 7pm.

Spencer Road West, Wigan at its junction with Gidlow Lane on consecutive Sundays 23rd February 2025 and 2nd March 2025 between the hours of 08:00 and 19:00 only.

Major schemes

Bickershaw Lane/Smiths Lane, Hindley Green Electricity Connection - Electricity North West is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley Prison. Works started in September and are carried under rolling two-way lights. The scheme has been progressing onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude next month.

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team are constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works began in September and are scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion is Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road

Local traffic is able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative.